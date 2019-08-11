Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 295,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,792. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $15,800,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 933.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 338,489 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 107,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

