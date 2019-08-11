Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $111.38. 468,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,409. Copa has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $4,801,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $15,982,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Copa by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Copa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.