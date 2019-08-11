Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 149.05%.

CRBP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,368. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

