Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €64.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.00 ($72.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CCAP stock remained flat at $€34.55 ($40.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of €48.20 ($56.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €31.41. The company has a market cap of $737.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.57.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

