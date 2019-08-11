Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after buying an additional 597,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,210,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after buying an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,417,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,263,000 after buying an additional 190,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,269,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,618,000 after buying an additional 360,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 4,329,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

