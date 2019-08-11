Cortex Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, CoinEx and BitForex. Cortex has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinBene, Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinEx, UEX, BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

