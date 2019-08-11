Cosmos Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $645.98 million and approximately $124.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00029736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00145769 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000480 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

