Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.94. 1,154,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,849,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $776,545,000 after buying an additional 97,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

