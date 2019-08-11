Cott (NYSE:COT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

COT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Cott and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Cott from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,379. Cott has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cott in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cott in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

