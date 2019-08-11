Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

SNDX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,236. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 170,305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

