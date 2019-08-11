Credit Suisse Group Increases Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $95.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities cut Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.84.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $93.74. 563,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.