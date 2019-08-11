Creditbit Market Cap Hits $32,733.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $32,733.00 and $190.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00942146 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004006 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.