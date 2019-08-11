Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.95, 278,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 109,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

