CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.27 Million

Equities analysts expect CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) to announce $31.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRH Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CRH Medical reported sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRH Medical will report full year sales of $128.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $131.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.64 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRH Medical.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded CRH Medical from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CRH Medical stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

