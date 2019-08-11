Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CL King raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

CROX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Crocs has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crocs by 1,891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crocs by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

