CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Holdings Raised by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CSI Compressco worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

CCLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP).

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.