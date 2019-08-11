Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $149.96. 1,375,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

