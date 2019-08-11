Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53, Morningstar.com reports. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.13 million.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

CMLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

