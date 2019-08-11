Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cutera updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CUTR traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 769,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15. Cutera has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $121,107.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 49,522 shares of company stock worth $832,825 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.