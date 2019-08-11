Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given a $160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. 960,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth $120,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 533,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $35,253,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 115.0% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

