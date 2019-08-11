Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

