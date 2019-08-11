Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.77. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,415 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DARE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.