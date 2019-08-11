Debitum Network (DEB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,900.00

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00262997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.01268504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network.

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

