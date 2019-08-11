Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

