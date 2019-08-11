Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

