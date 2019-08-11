Dether (DTH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $247,042.00 and $137.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dether

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

