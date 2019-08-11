Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Detour Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.44.

DGC opened at C$23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.36. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.38 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.62.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

