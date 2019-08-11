Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) a $22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 4,232,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,730,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,911,000 after buying an additional 372,734 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after buying an additional 306,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,252,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

