Dfpg Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Aqua America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 83.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $43.04 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

