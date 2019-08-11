Dfpg Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dfpg Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dfpg Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $105.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

