Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 129,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.82 million. Research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $236,500.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $926,192.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

