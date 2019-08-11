Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.42. 1,566,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,592. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 74.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.