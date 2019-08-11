DigitalPrice Price Up 102% Over Last 7 Days (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 136.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded up 102% against the US dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $111,416.00 and $9.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004068 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

