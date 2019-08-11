DigixDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.12 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $755,675.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $22.06 or 0.00193191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01284600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00096006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BigONE, Liqui, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

