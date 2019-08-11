Dignity (DIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,478.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Dignity token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market cap of $3.59 million and $44,478.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.01267635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00095013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

