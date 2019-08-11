Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 8.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.46 and last traded at $61.69, approximately 826,017 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 426,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $23,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $12,535,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.