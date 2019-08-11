DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $186,279.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,279.00 and approximately $4,615.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00758483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013592 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000525 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.