Dougherty & Co Raises Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $145.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by Dougherty & Co from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.75.

CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.51. 960,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

