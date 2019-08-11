Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

DOVA stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $451.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $115,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 427,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 582,854 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,825 and sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

