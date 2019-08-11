Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 2.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

