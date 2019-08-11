DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 683,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,278,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,703,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,710,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,334,000 after buying an additional 48,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTE Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,974,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,334,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,410,000 after buying an additional 252,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.