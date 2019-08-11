DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Position Cut by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 126,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after acquiring an additional 810,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $15.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. 20,479,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

