DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.39%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $15.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,479,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,094. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,464,000 after buying an additional 411,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,418,000 after buying an additional 451,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DXC Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

