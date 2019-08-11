Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.90

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 65750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on Dynacor Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

