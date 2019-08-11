E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.10 ($11.74).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.41 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.45. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

