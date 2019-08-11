E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($11.74).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.41 ($9.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500,489 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.45. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.