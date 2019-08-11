East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 538,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.