Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 166,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

