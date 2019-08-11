Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.99. 323,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,881. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBIX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ebix by 64.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ebix by 265.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Ebix by 61.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

