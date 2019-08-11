EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 5.67%. EMC Insurance Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Shares of EMCI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 8,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. EMC Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of EMC Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

